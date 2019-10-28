Virginia Lou Roberts

Virginia Lou Roberts was born on Oct. 15, 1938 to Albert and Ida Mae Richardson in Ringling, Okla. She joined her Heavenly Father on Oct. 25, 2019. She was a woman of strong faith, great love, and had a servant's heart.

Viewing will be all day, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019 at Grimes Funeral Chapels. Services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 at Trinity Baptist Church, officiated by Rev. John Wheat. Private family services will be held at Garden of Memories.

She is survived by her son, Ronald Johnson, wife Marilyn and their daughter Rebecca Racey. Rebecca and her husband, Stephen, just welcomed their precious baby girl, Regina Bok Racey, born October 19, 2019.

Virginia had a big heart and extended love to her children by marriage in 1974 to Manley L. McCorkle; including son, Manley L. McCorkle Jr. (Larry), his wife Gary Lynn and their children, Larry Bree McCorkle and his wife, Kim and daughter, Micah Segar; daughter, Beverly McCorkle Keck with husband, Michael and their children, Meagan Keck Gormly, husband Chad, and Crystal Keck; and great grandchildren, Mallory and Connor McCorkle, Christian and Addison Segar along with Harrison and Graham Gormly.

In 1999, she increased her extended family in marriage with Horace (Robbie) Roberts’ two sons, Gary Roberts, his daughter, Nancy Koch, husband Russ Culberson and their sons, Dex and Cade; Stephen Roberts, with his daughter, Emily and son Matthew, and his wife Erica Smith.

Virginia shared childhood with two brothers and two sisters. Surviving siblings are Marion Richardson, wife Delrena; Leon Richardson, wife Claire; Patsy Gilley, husband James. She enjoyed spending time with all her siblings, their children and grandchildren.

She now joins in eternal rest her youngest sister, Mamie Gunn; survived by R. M. Gunn and their family; her husbands, Ronald Ray Johnson, Manley L. McCorkle and Horace (Robbie) Roberts; and her parents, Albert and Ida Mae Richardson.

Virginia traveled extensively across the United States and enjoyed the beauty of nature and historical sites. She also had a knack for gardening and loved seeing flowers in bloom. Other favorite past times included: competitive Skip Bo, painting, needlework, writing poetry, and quilting.

She was a member of Trinity Baptist Church in Kerrville, Texas. She loved her church family, particularly her Jubilee Sunday School class; she eagerly volunteered to post the Primetime Newsletter for 10 years.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to all of Virginia's church family. They were there to help her with offers of food, flowers, cards, and transportation. Words do not seem to be enough to just say "thank you," you were an invaluable community and family to her. Thank you, Sharron, for being there with us Friday morning.

A special acknowledgment to her physicians who helped provide her time to meet her great granddaughter, Regina. Dr. Marco De Los Santos who helped her gain relief for breathing. Dr. Ryan Veurink who gave her the ability to bare weight. Dr. Anil Singh who was her constant warrior.

We truly appreciate Angela and Cassie with Peterson Hospice for their knowledge, patience, and compassion to guide us through this journey. We also extend a thank you to Caring Senior Service for their help; even though brief, it was needed and appreciated.

In her memory, in lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to Trinity Baptist Church Bldg. Fund or a charity of your choice.

