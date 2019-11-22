Eloisa Purtle

Eloisa Purtle, 99, of Kerrville, Texas, passed away on Nov. 15, 2019 in Kerrville.

Celebration of Life: 100 Years with Jesus, will be held 4 p.m., Saturday Nov. 30, 2019 at the Kerrville Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 611 Harper Road, with Pastor Dwight Seek and Pastor Austin Greer officiating. Service will be streamed live on Kerrville SDA Facebook @KerrvilleSDA.

She was born at “La Paz” Ranch in Delmita, located in Starr County between the cities of La Reforma and San Isidro, Texas to Ignacio Alvarado and Beatriz Longoria Alvarado on December 1, 1919. She married her spouse, Reuben Purtle, in 1951 who preceded her in death.

Eloisa attended Kindergarten through 8th grade at the Seventh-Day Adventist school built on property her father donated in the valley. After 8th grade, the family moved to Mission, Texas to be closer to the Wesleco Seventh-Day Adventist Academy where she completed 9-10th grades. Her last two years of academy were completed at the Montemorelos Academy in Mexico where she graduated in 1943. After completing her academy education she returned to the Rio Grand Valley to complete a certification in secretarial support followed by working at the sanitarium where she met her future husband, Reuben Purtle.

Eloisa worked at the State Hospital in Kerrville as a Unit Clerk, then promoted to Hospital Librarian where she exceeded high level of standard performance on her employee evaluations; she later retired after 30+ years of service to the State of Texas. Eloisa has been the foundational member of the Kerrville Seventh-Day Adventist Church on Harper Road. She was instrumental in operational support as the Church Secretary for many years, prison ministries, community outreach and an avid pen pal to many, spending many hours praying for the needs of others world wide. Eloisa was known to be organized with high standards of organization in any programs she was involved in.

Eloisa is preceded in death by her husband, Reuben Purtle; brother, Daniel Alvarado; and sister, Ida Fredrick.

Eloisa is survived by Faustina Parfitt of New London, Wisconsin; Ygnacio Alvarado of Madera, California; nieces, Anita Perez, Liz Fish, and Dr. Vanessa Greer; nephews, Danny Parfitt, Richard Parfitt M.D., Timothy Alvarado, and Randolph Alvarado; great nieces, Savonna Greer and Jenna Parfitt; great nephews, Pastor Austin Greer, Adam Perez, Andrew Perez, David Parfitt, Eric Parfitt, Rexford Parfitt, and Ashton Parfitt.

Remembrances can be sent in Eloisa Purtle’s name to Adventist World Radio (https://awr.org) or “Gods Closet” of Kerrville Seventh-Day Adventist Church 830-895-3935.

The family of Eloisa Purtle wishes to extend their sincere appreciation for their care to Charlene McGowan RN, Dawn Gonzalez DO, Deepti Nagpal RN MSN, Michah Carney MSW, Peterson Hospice, Peterson Medical Center Emergency Department, Ann Connors, Lucilla Seale, Alice and Lawrence Guille, Gary Bates, Sara Kendricks, Tony Lamb of Kerville SDA Church, caregivers Amy Vela, Rosa Montanez, Rosalinda Salazar and Elsa Benson, and Broadway Bank Assistant Vice President, Donna Spencer.

Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville