Edvin Charles Nemec

Edvin Charles Nemec, 76, of Kerrville, passed away on Nov. 28, 2019, Thanksgiving Day, at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Viewing and Rosary will be Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019 starting at 4 p.m. at Grimes Funeral Home, 728 Jefferson Street, Kerrville, Texas 78028. Deacon Charles Dominues will be presiding over the Rosary. Viewing with slide show from 4-6pm. Rosary from 6-6:30pm. Memories shared by Ed's friends and family starting at 6:30pm.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Notre Dame Catholic Church, 909 Main Street, Kerrville, Texas 78028, with Father David Wagner, officiating. Reception to follow. Individual procession to Fort Sam Houston, 1520 Harry Wurzbach Rd, San Antonio, Texas 78209, for the interment ceremony.

He was born in Corpus Christi, Texas to Steve Thomas Nemec and Mary Emma Nemec on Feb. 28, 1943. He married the love of his life, Barbara Trigo Nemec on June 26, 1988 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Five years later, June 26, 1993, they were wed through the Catholic Church at Saint Leonards in San Antonio, Texas.

Ed attended high school at Corpus Christi College Academy. He graduated salutatorian, was editor of the year book, a member of the National Honor Society, and served on student council as representative, vice president, and president during his four years at the Academy. He graduated from the University of Texas with a Doctorate of Jurisprudence and was a member of The ROTC. He served as a Judge Advocate General's Corps for the United States Army where he retired with the honors of Captain.

Ed Nemec is preceded in death by his father, Steve Thomas Nemec; mother, Mary Emma Nemec; brothers, Jerry, Daniel, Delvin, Steve, brother-in-law, Clarence Haecker, and mother-in-law, Elia Dora Trigo.

Ed Nemec is survived by his wife, Barbara Trigo Nemec; daughters, Laurie Parry (Dominic) and Brittany Nemec Clark (John L Clark III); son, Eddie Nemec (Trisha & family); sister, Bernadette Haecker; brother, Robert Nemec (Cindy); father-in-law, Steve Trigo, sisters-in-law, Donna Nemec, Rosie Nemec, D'ann Ramirez (Rick), and Linda Arrellano; grandson, John L Clark IV; several nieces, nephews and cousins; and an enormous amount of friends.

Working for Crenwelge Motors was something he enjoyed and so he did it for many, many years as a Business Link and Fleet & Commercial Manager, as well as a car salesman. He was named Car Salesman of the year by his peers. Thank you to the Crenwelge Family for all the love and support they have bestowed upon our family over the years.

To say he loved to volunteer is an understatement. An active member of the community and his church. At Notre Dame Catholic Church, he served as Eucharistic Minister and was a very proud member of the ACTS community. He served as a ACTS team leader, nominated to the board and a retreat director. He was a 4th Degree Knight with the Knights of Columbus for many years, a Past Grand Knight and also was the President of the Hill Country Columbus Club. Ed was on the Volunteer Service Council and Board of Directors for the Kerrville State Hospital, President, Treasurer, and Co-chair of the annual Western Gala. For many years he was on the Board of Directors for the Texas Hill Country Home Builders Association. Honored and prideful of his duty as The Republican Kerr Country Chair. A past President of the Hill Country Republican Club and Precinct Chairman for Precinct 417.

He was a member of The American Legion Post 208 and was on the Board of Directors for Hochhein Prairie Insurance. He graduated in 2004 from Leadership Kerr County. Nominated and first runner-up as Citizen of the Year by the Kerrville Daily Times. He was also a member of the Hill Country Mounted Peace Officers and volunteered for many other organizations. As his wife always said, his hobbies were volunteering for the community. This community has lost a faithful servant indeed.

Pallbearers will be Kevin Nemec, Glenn Nemec, Ronnie Nemec, Brad Haecker, Henry Santos and Nathan Rios. Honorary Pallbearers: Dale Nemec, Duane Nemec, Waylon Haecker, Steve Nemec, Dezi Rios, and Fidel Arrellano, Jr.

Memorials may be given to www.nehiresearch.org in honor of Ed Nemec, for his grandson, John L Clark IV (Child Interstitial Lung Disease).

The family of Ed Nemec wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Peterson Palliative Care, Peterson Hospice, Knights of Columbus, the ACTS community, Dr. Bridget Robledo, Dr.Laveta McDowell, our Notre Dame Church community, and to all the friends and family who have gone above and beyond to help us through this difficult time.

Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville