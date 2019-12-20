Margaret Laura Jenschke Kunz

Margaret Laura Jenschke Kunz passed away Dec. 6, 2019.

Visitation was held Dec. 10, 2019, with Rosary following at Grimes Funeral Chapel. A Funeral Mass was celebrated at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019 at Notre Dame Catholic Church.

She was 97 years old. She was born Feb. 21, 1922 in Bandera, Texas to Hugo and Margaretha Stehling Jenschke.

Margaret was one of 13 children. She married Walter Henry Kunz in Fredericksburg, Texas on November 18, 1944. They moved to Kerrville, Texas where they raised 5 children. Margaret loved to cook, and she also baked many cakes for special occasions.

An avid gardener, she delighted in canning her own vegetables and making her own jelly. Margaret loved to sew and quilt for the people she loved and cherished. She and Walter were members of Notre Dame Church, where she was active in the Altar Society and the Women of Notre Dame. Margaret lived a life of service to the Lord, and inspired all those who knew her to do the same.

Margaret was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother to her own family as well as many others who became family throughout the years. She cherished having the family together. Christmas Eve will never be the same without being at Grandma’s house.

She is preceded in death by her Parents, Hugo and Margaretha Jenschke, her husband, Walter, and sons, Sgt. Anthony E. Kunz and James E. Kunz, 4 brothers, Clemens, Leo, Rudoph,and Edmund Jenschke, and 3 sisters, Eleanor Howell. Theresa Segner, and Verena Stehling.

Margaret is survived by her children, Marcus (Nita) Kunz, Charles (Judi) Kunz, Mary Kunz Arhelger, and daughter-in-law, Mary Welch; nine grandchildren: Toni Kunz, Jennifer (Shannon) Petsch, Daniel (Leah) Kunz, Jarin (Kelly) Arhelger, Candace (T-Roy) Miller, Gwyn (Nathan) Elliott, Chelsea (Aaron) Nelson, Jenna (Logan) Thurman, Shayla Arhelger (Chris Miller); 17 great-grandchildren: Dominick and Quentin Petsch, Adeline Kunz, Lauryn, Courtny, and Dylan Ahrns, Zayne Arhelger, Kylar, Aunnecy, Saylor, Sharp and Koda Elliott, Parker Nelson, Jayda Kunz, Henry Thurman, Adelyn and Miles Miller; brothers: Benno (Helen) Jenschke, Norbert (Antoinette) Jenschke, Elias (Kathy) Jenschke, Anthony (Joyce) Jenschke, sister: Dorothy Lange, and sister-in-law, Bernice Jenschke. Her Grandchildren honor their Grandmother by serving as pallbearers.

The family wishes to extend their sincere thanks to everyone at Ave Maria Hospice and especially to her special angels, Cynthia Ornelas, Teresa Carter, and Amy Carrillo for the loving care they gave Margaret over these past months.

Memorials may be made to Notre Dame School or Ave Maria Hospice.

Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville