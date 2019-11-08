Manfred Hubert Schulz

Manfred Hubert Schulz went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Nov. 7, 2019. He will be deeply missed by Margaret, his wife of 62 years, and everyone who knew and love him.

Visitation is at Hosanna Lutheran Church on Nov. 11, 2019 at 10 a.m. Funeral service follows at 11 a.m. Burial will be held privately. In lieu of flowers please donate to Hosanna Lutheran Church in Manfred’s name.

He was born in Swinemünde, Germany on Dec. 6, 1930 to Max Frederich and Dora Schulz. He grew up in Germany during World War II, surviving several bombings. As the bombing raids increased in eastern Germany, the family fled west to Kiel, Germany and settled there. He found work at a nearby dairy farm when he was 13 years old.

He immigrated to the United States when he was 21, and worked as a welder in Port Arthur, Texas. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War as a translator. During his service, he lost a pinky finger when he tripped on a wire while carrying a mortar shell. He was naturalized as a U.S. Citizen in 1954 and honorably discharged in 1961.

He later moved to Mountain Home to the Ponda Rosa Ranch and was a successful rancher, and also a volunteer firefighter with the Mountain Home Volunteer Fire Department. He and Margaret owned M & M Construction, building and selling vacation houses in Port Mansfield, Texas. He retired in 1997 and they moved to the Red Bud Ranch in Kerrville, where he continued to work on a smaller scale.

Opa, as he was known by his grandchildren and others lived a long and happy life. He was active in the Lutheran Church, singing in the choir and serving as an elder. He was a kid at heart and shared many bites of his food with his dogs.

He is survived by his wife Margaret; brother Hans-Lothar Schulz (Beate) of Kiel, Germany; daughters Margaret (Bill) Mills of Kerrville and Rose (Jack) Burch of Mountain Home; 6 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren; and three nephews and two nieces in Germany. He is preceded in death by his parents and two daughters (Irene and Mary Louise).

Honorary pallbearers are Jack Burch III, David Kappler, David Seidensticker, Aaron Seidensticker, A.C. Hobratschk, James McGlothin.

Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville