Bailey D. Reynolds

Bailey D. Reynolds of Kerrville passed away on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at the age of 91.

A memorial service for Bailey will be held on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019 at St. Barnabus Episcopal Church in Fredericksburg at 1 p.m.

He was born the eleventh of 13 children on Aug. 30, 1928 to Floyd Eldon and Lena Whitlock Reynolds.

Bailey was reared as a farmer’s son in the South Texas town of La Feria. On this farm, he learned the value of a "hard day’s work.” He was strong and determined and had the wherewithal to confront most any situation. Bailey loved his country and loved being a "Texan.” As a young teenager, he exaggerated his age to allow him to serve his country as a Marine in the South Pacific in WWII. The younger Bailey was tough, ornery, and tenacious.

These traits served him well as he had much success in various businesses, owning and operating several trucking companies in Arkansas and Texas. He was an accomplished pilot and loved to talk about airplanes. He served on the Interstate Commerce Commission and even negotiated contracts with the Teamster's top management in New York. He always had many great stories to tell.

Bailey married Marilu Bradford Reynolds on Feb. 10, 1977. They had 40 wonderful years of marriage together. They loved to travel, and their fondest trips were to England and Mexico. Bailey and Marilu retired to The Hill Country in 1999 and were members of St. Barnabus Episcopal Church in Fredericksburg.

When Bailey wasn’t working on one of his many projects, be it remodeling a house, moving earth on a bulldozer, or just mowing the lawn, he was a freelance writer and regularly contributed to columns for several newspapers. He loved history and was a great storyteller. His most proud accomplishment was the publishing of his book, "The Migration to Texas, Blood, Sweat & Tears (The Evolution of the Texans).”

In later years his temperament was gentle and kind. He knew no strangers and would strike up a conversation with anyone nearby. He loved to hear others’ stories and would share one (or more) of his stories, often over an evening glass of Scotch.

Bailey was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Marilu Reynolds, daughter, Kelly Reynolds, and his twelve siblings.

He is survived by his daughter, Mary Zimmermann, husband Glenn, of Friendswood, Texas, son, Murrey Reynolds, wife Martha of McAllen, Texas, and dearest friend he called his son, Al Lavenue and his wife Suzanne of Oklahoma. Grandchildren: Alberto Trevino, Daniela Vidaurre, Will Reynolds, Sarah Reynolds, John Reynolds, Madeline Zimmermann, Mayson Zimmermann, Bailey Zimmermann, Natalie Reynolds and Max Reynolds. He is also survived by Fergus Reynolds, Tom Reynolds, Larry Reynolds, Sharon Reynolds, numerous other nieces and nephews, including Linda Mae Reynolds, Daphne Becker, and many other wonderful friends.

Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville