Rowland Russell Kemp

Rowland Russell Kemp, 82, of Kerrville passed away on July 3, 2019 in Kerrville.

Visitation will be on Thursday July 11, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday July 12, 2019 at Riverside Church of Christ, with Kevin Kasparek officiating.

He was born in Hobbs, New Mexico to Russell O’Dell and Audrey Evelyn Kemp on Sept. 2, 1936. He was married to Luetta Kilpatrick Kemp on Sept. 3, 1960 in Abilene, Texas.

He graduated from Eunice High School in 1954. He graduated from Abilene Christian University in 1958. He worked at Alexander Super Markets, 88 cents store, Gibson’s Discount Center co-owner for 43 years and served as a Financial advisor for RBC Royal Bank of Canada.

He was a veteran and served in the Army and National Guard. He was the President of the Jal, New Mexico Chamber of Commerce. He was involved in Kiwanis Club. He was a member of the Riverside Church of Christ and served as an Elder and member for many years.

Rowland Russell Kemp is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Luetta Kemp (married for 55 years); and his daughter-in-law, Kristen Lea Kemp.

Rowland Russell Kemp is survived by his daughter, Bonna Evelyn Odle and spouse Landon B Odle of Missouri City, Texas; his son, Russell D Kemp of Kerrville, Texas; his brothers, Tommy Lynn Kemp of Eunice, New Mexico and Eddie Glenn Kemp of Carlsbad, New Mexico; his sister, Sharon Dell Johnson of Virginia; his grandchildren, Jonathan Kemp of West Point, New York, Samantha Kemp of Kerrville and Kemp Odle of Missouri City, Texas.

Memorials may be given to Riverside Church of Christ or a military charity of your choice

The family of Rowland Kemp wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Peterson Hospice, Francine Barrett and Diane Atkins.

Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville