Pirates lose to Cowboys

TILDEN – Center Point scratched up a boys non-district basketball game with the McMullen County Cowboys on Tuesday to compensate for a previously open date on the Pirates schedule, but things did not add up in their favor as the Cowboys scuttled the Pirates 50-27.

Cade Crawly did put in a solid performance for the Pirates based on his team-leading 10 points and 16 rebounds, out of the 36 total boards haled by Center Point.

Kolten Kitchens scored five, Kolby Vincent and Joseph Carmouche had four each, and Abel Bustamante and Alvaro Bustamante both pitched in two points.

Vincent with seven, and Carmouche with five, were other best rebounders for the Pirates who play at home against San Saba on Friday as District 29-2A action resumes. Varsity boys game time is 8 p.m.

