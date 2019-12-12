George Veselka

George Veselka, of Kerrville, Texas went home to his final resting place on December 11, 2019. He was born in El Campo, Texas on Feb. 21, 1935 to Adolph and Annie Veselka.

He worked for Mooney Aircraft for 40 years before retirement.

He is survived by his wife, Yvonne Veselka; children, Terry Veselka and wife, Jan, Sheri Cherry, Lisa Veselka and Steven Veselka; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Services will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019 at Grimes Funeral Chapels, officiated by Deacon Sonny Kaufhold. Interment will follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery.

The family of George Veselka wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Hill Country Memorial Hospital in Fredericksburg, Texas and the staff and doctors who cared for him.

Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville