William “Bill” Herbert Kolb

William “Bill” Herbert Kolb, 90, of Kerrville, died peacefully, July 31, 2019, at home surrounded by family.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, from noon to 2 p.m., at La Four’s Restaurant, 1705 Junction Hwy.

He was born Oct. 18, 1928, in Fairview, Michigan, the son of late Herbert and Charlotte “Lottie” Kolb. On Jan. 31, 1954, he married Donnie M. Adams, whom passed in 2002.

He graduated from Farris State College, Big Rapids, Michigan in 1950. He served in the U.S. Navy as a Pharmacist from 1950 to 1971. After his discharge he continued working as a Pharmacist in Kerrville, at various pharmacies, including Central Drug Co., Peterson Regional Medical Center and Kerrville Drug Health Mart.

He is survived by his daughter, Karen Francis (Robert) of Fredericksburg; daughter, Joyce Benedict of Rockport, Texas; grandchildren, Holli Clepper of San Diego, Calif., Chad Spicer of Ocean Isle Beach, N.C., and James Dalton of Rockport, Texas; niece, Nita Tanner of Jerusalem, Israel; and nephew, Lee Tanner of Bradenton, Fla.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hill Country SPCA, 2981 S State Highway 16, Fredericksburg, TX 78624 or Kerr County Animal Shelter, 3317 Loop 534, Kerrville, TX 78028.

