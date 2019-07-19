Betty Jo Jones

Betty Jo Jones of Kerrville left this world on the early morning of July 16, 2019 at 90 years young.

Celebration of Betty's life from this place into God's glory will start with a Visitation at Grimes Funeral Chapels on Monday, July 22 from 5-7 p.m. It will continue with the funeral at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church on Tuesday, July 23 at 2 p.m. followed by a reception at Tucker Hall.

Betty was born March 5, 1929 in Houston, to Charles and Myrtle Ward. She moved to Kerrville in 1948 where she met and married Aime Frank Real and they had four children. She later married Robert Jones who had three children, whom she loved as her own.

Betty was an incredible artist. She loved the ocean and animals and had an eye for interior design and a passion for gardening. She was always impeccably dressed and beautifully adorned with her James Avery jewelry. She took much pride in her position as manager at Avery's for 20 years.

She is survived by sons, Gary, Louie, and Aime Real; daughter and son-in-law, Rhonda and Tony Harden; step-children, Danette Brakebill, Shelley and son-in-law Mike Mikulin, and Leila Jones; sister, Jeanine Merkel; grandchildren, Chelsea and Cassi Harden, Erica and husband Dan Guest, Ashley and husband Eric Blanchard, Barbara and husband Blaine LeGere, Sarah and husband Brian Bell, Jessica and husband Jacob Schmitz, Matthew and wife Jazmin Mikulin and Christophe and Sophie Jones, as well as many great-grandchildren.

Betty is preceded in death by husband, Robert Jones; sisters, Rose Ward and Darla Evans; step-son, Steve Jones; son-in-law, John Brakebill; and best friend, Bobby Romero.

A special thanks to caregivers Viviana, Erica, and Velda whom she loved dearly.

On the early morning of July 16 the moon was a large shining pearl in the sky, and our Savior came for our special "Bebe". She passed this world with grace and peace into her new home with no pain, restored to the beautiful person she was with her family by her side. Betty's family and friends will miss all she was and did for us. Now she can decorate, grow beautiful flowers, and paint all of God's heaven.

All who love Betty and remember her grace and caring will miss all that she was and will carry on what she taught us while we all loved her. Shine on our sweet Mother, Sister, Grandmother, Great Grandmother and special friend. We will see you again in all your beauty.

Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville