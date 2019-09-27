Enrique “Henry” Chacon

Enrique “Henry” Chacon, 83 of Kerrville, passed away Sept. 25, 2019 in Kerrville.

Rosary will be at 6:15 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019 at Grimes Funeral Chapels, officiated by Deacon Sonny Kaufhold.

Funeral services will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 30, 2019 at Notre Dame Catholic Church, with Father David Wagner officiating. Burial will follow at Mountain View Cemetery.

He was born in Kerrville to Juan and Maria Chacon on Feb. 20, 1936. He married Dolores Tovar on Jan. 6, 1962 in Kerrville.

He worked as a butcher for Bernhards and Broken Arrow Ranch for many years.

Henry is preceded in death by his parents, Juan and Maria Chacon; his wife of 52 years, Dolores Chacon; brothers, Raymond Chacon and Estevan Chacon; and sisters, Esmeralda Gonzales, Lily Menchaca and Monica Chacon.

Henry is survived by his daughter, Becky Hancock and husband Bo; brother, Carlos Chacon; sisters, Janie Moreno, Virginia Rodriguez and Alice Delgadillo; grandchildren, Denisha Perez and husband Arthur, Danielle Molina, Eric Hancock and Angelica; great-grandchildren, Deandre and Adriana Perez, Amry and Kylee Cleveland and Ayden Hancock.

Pallbearers will be Bo Hancock, Eric Hancock, Arthur Perez, Deandre Perez, Gabe Chacon and James Chacon.

The Chacon Family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Peterson Hospice, Sonya Alvarado, Brenda Espinoza and all of the thoughts and prayers from family and friends.

