Danna Mary Sebesta

Danna Mary Sebesta passed away on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019.

Her lifelong Christian faith expressed in the Presbyterian Church will be celebrated in a memorial service at the First Presbyterian Church in Kerrville on Monday, Aug. 19, 2019 at 4 p.m.

She was the daughter of Dr. Daniel R. Sebesta and the late Carol Sullivan Sebesta who passed away in 2002. Danna has a daughter, Michelle.

Danna was born in Big Spring, Texas on May 4, 1968. Her childhood and youth were spent in Graham, Texas where she graduated from Graham High School. She later completed cosmetology studies in San Marcos, Texas. Moving to Ft. Worth, Texas in marriage, she later came with her family to live in Kerrville.

Danna found much pleasure in music, singing with her brothers and father, mostly in church settings. One of her great pleasures was spending a week in the Davis Mountains in West Texas at the annual Bloys Cowboy Camp Meeting where she attended annually from her infancy. She had keen interest in Biblical studies, frequently calling her minister father to clarify and discuss issues she confronted in her readings.

Danna is survived by her daughter, Michelle Sebesta, who resides at the Hill Country Youth Ranch near Ingram, her father, Dr. Daniel R. Sebesta and step-mother, Marsha McCoy-Sebesta of Kerrville.

Memorial gifts are suggested for Hill Country Youth Ranch, Ingram, Texas.