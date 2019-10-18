Richard Tim Dewell

Richard Tim Dewell passed away at his home in Kerrville on Oct. 11, 2019.

A memorial service will be held at Kerrville First United Methodist Church on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Tim’s name to Peterson Hospice or First United Methodist Church.

He was born on April 11, 1940 in Wichita, Kansas to David C. and Thelma (Smith) Dewell. Tim graduated from Colorado Springs High School and Western State University in Gunnison, Colorado. He went on to serve in the Armed Forces as a Naval officer for four years. After being honorably discharged, he began his career in business and real estate.

Tim leaves behind his loving wife: Barbara (Dean) Dewell; children and step-children: Leslie Smith, Erin (Bryan) Petska, and Greg Salyers; four grandchildren: Cole, Elle, Bowen and Dean; sister: Connie (Michael) Blaney; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville