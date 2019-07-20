Cindy Sue Klemstein Pearson

Cindy Sue Klemstein Pearson went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, July 7, 2019 after many months of courageously fighting cancer.

A casual, colorful (at Cindy’s request, no black attire, please), music-filled celebration of Cindy’s life will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Visita West Ranch, 4505 McGregor Lane in Dripping Springs, Texas. A pot-luck dinner and dancing will follow.

She was born on Feb. 1, 1954 in Fredericksburg to Wanda and Arno Klemstein of Comfort. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Brian Keith Pearson.

She is survived by her four children: Stacey Hogge (Joe), Angela Kibodeaux (Michael), Jason Holloway (Amanda), and Shawn Pearson, and her brothers Jimmy Klemstein (Pauletta) and Billy Klemstein (Jodi).

Her wonderful grandchildren who filled her life with joy included Kegan Hogge (Machaela), Kiersten Hogge, Michael Kibodeaux III, Kayla Kibodeaux, Jessica Holloway, Ryleigh Holloway, Troy Kinsman, Hunter Williams and great-grandson Myles Hogge.

Cindy leaves behind her Pearson, Klemstein and Fowler families, whom she loved dearly as well as numerous nieces, nephews and hundreds of close “framily” that filled her life with an abundance of love and laughter. She will be forever missed by everyone she encountered including her YaYa Sisters and amazing dance crew.