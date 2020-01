Santford Earl Ramsey

Santford Earl Ramsey, beloved husband of Kathryn Ramsey, passed from this earth Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020.

Graveside service will be held at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery Jan. 23, 2020 at 10:15 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family invites you to make a donation to the Parkinson’s Foundation.

Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.