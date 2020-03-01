Phillip Whayne Milton

Phillip Whayne Milton passed away peacefully at his home after a lengthy illness on Feb. 24, 2020.

Phillip was born on Dec. 4, 1947 to John Clayton and Myra Bettye (Garrett) Milton in Center Point. He married Laurie (Saunders) Milton on Dec. 31, 1987.

Phillip attended Center Point schools and graduated from Texas Tech University with a degree in Political Science.

After graduation, he trained on Wall Street in New York City under the financial firm of Merrill Lynch and had a successful career in the investment industry for over 35 years in the Kerrville area. However, he would quickly tell you his true success in his life lies in the wonderful outcome of his two children, Amanda and Mark. His children are the pride of his life and his four granddaughters are the ultimate joy. In his words, “What a reward".

An avid sportsman, he loved his black labs and loved fishing and hunting. He and his wife liked to travel, especially to historical places of the world.

Phillip is preceded in death by both parents and his beloved brother, David Milton.

Phillip is survived by his devoted wife, Laurie, daughter Amanda Travis and husband Morgan, son Mark Milton and wife Melissa, sister Kathy Stevens, sister Beverly Dye, grandchildren Brooke and Bailey Milton and Madeleine and Alissa Travis, as well as many nieces, nephews, extended family members and a host of friends.

Memorial service will be held Saturday, March 7 at 10:30 a.m. at Center Point United Methodist Church under the direction of Grimes Funeral Chapels in Kerrville.

Memorials may be sent to Hill Country Youth Ranch, Ingram Texas, or Center Point United Methodist Church.

