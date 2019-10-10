Walter W. Masters

Walter W. Masters, age 82 of Ingram, passed away on Oct. 9, 2019.

Services will be held at 10 AM, Friday, Oct. 11, 2019 at Grimes Funeral Chapels, officiated by Rev. Chris Christopherson. Interment will follow at Hunt Japonica Cemetery.

He was born Sept. 2, 1937 in Medina to Henry and Wilma (Marquardt) Masters. On Sept. 4, 1959, he married Janet Jackson in Hunt.

Walter was a tall, dignified man. He was quiet and had a warm, generous personality. His sharp wit won over both friends and family.

He is survived by his wife, Janet Masters; two daughters, Diane Masters and Natalie Masters; sister, Yetta Nanny; grandchildren, Gregory O’Brien, Kimberly Hudson, Brittney O’Brien, Alex Hudson, and Katrina Smith; and great-grandchildren, Braden O’Brien, Kenley O’Brien, Kiarra Cash and Raelynn Smith.

Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.