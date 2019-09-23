Richard David Goldman

Richard David Goldman, 59, of Kerrville, passed away on Sept. 21, 2019 in San Antonio.

Funeral services will be held at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2019 at Grimes Funeral Chapels in Kerrville, with Frankie Enloe officiating.

He was born in Kerrville to David and Barbara Goldman on Oct. 2, 1959.

He attended Tivy High School in Kerrville and Tarleton State University in Stephenville. He worked as a plumber for Ligon Plumbing for 40 years.

Rick is preceded in death by his mother, Barbara Goldman.

Rick is survived by his father, David Goldman, sister, Debbie Meier and brother, Jeff Goldman and wife Sharyn. He is also survived by his nephew, Jody Goldman and wife Allyson and his niece, Jacqueline Potutschnig and husband Zachary.

Memorials may be given to the Hill Country District Junior Livestock Show. The family wishes to extend sincere thanks to the Methodist Stone Oak Hospital ICU Unit for their exceptional care.

