Robert L. Reagan

Robert Lewis Reagan, 92, of Kerrville, passed away Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019.

Viewing will be held from 5:30-7 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019 at Grimes Funeral Chapels. Services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Dec. 6, 2019 at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church. Burial will be held privately.

He was born in Albany, Texas on April 28, 1927 to John Green and Dora Nimitz Reagan. He attended three years of grade school in Cisco, Texas, one year in Llano, Texas and one year in Harlingen, Texas. Then two years of junior high school in Harlingen, after which the family moved to Kerrville to live with his ailing grandfather, William Nimitz, in the summer of 1940. He attended Tivy High School, graduating in 1944.

He then attended one semester of college at Texas A&M after which he joined the U.S. Marine Corps in February of 1945. He attended “boot camp” at Paris Island, South Carolina, and combat training at Camp LeJeune, North Carolina. The two atom bombs were dropped on Japan just as he finished combat training, bringing World War II to a close so he spent the rest of this tour of duty in a guard battalion at Camp Pendleton and San Diego Marine Corps Base.

Mustered out in August 1946, he returned to Kerrville and attended Schreiner Institute for one year. It was during this time he met his sweetheart and life partner, Dalene Comparette. The following year he attended Trinity University to be with his friends and former classmates and play football. He then transferred to the University of Texas in Austin where he received a B.S. degree in civil engineering in January of 1951.

He and Dalene were married in August 1950 and enjoyed their little garage apartment in Austin during his final semester of school. Just prior to his final semester, he was called by the Marine Corps to attend Platoon Leaders Class at Quantico, Virginia. Then upon graduation from U.T., he was commissioned a second lieutenant and scheduled for recall to active duty during the Korean War. He went to work for Magnolia Petroleum Company (later Mobil Oil Corp) in Alice, Texas for a few months before actually being recalled to the service. He and Dalene were stationed at Quantico and Ft. Belvoir, Virginia for about nine months at basic school and engineering school and then to the Second Marine Division at Camp LeJeune where they remained until his release from active duty in 1953.

Robert and Dalene returned to Magnolia in Alice for a short time, then to Vanderbilt, Texas, then to Morgan City, Louisiana where he worked on offshore structures. He was then promoted to District Civil Engineer in Duncan, Oklahoma. It was here that their daughter, Deree, was born. They then moved back to Morgan City for two years, then promoted to Area Engineer in Corpus Christi where they lived for thirteen years. Then he was promoted to Division Civil Engineer in Houston where they remained until his retirement in April, 1990. They bought a small place north of Bandera where they lived while building a permanent home in Kamira Estates about five miles north of Kerrville where they have lived since January 1995.

Robert was a licensed Civil Engineer and Registered Public Surveyor in Texas, Louisiana and Oklahoma, an active member of Texas Surveyors Association for many years, serving as president in 1982. He was an organizer of the Texas Surveyors Foundation and served on that board of directors for several years. He was active in the Episcopal Church from his Junior High School years serving as acolyte, Junior Warden, Senior Warden and various Vestry committees.

He enjoyed family life, hunting, camping, fishing, flying his airplane, going to U.T. football games, cruising with Dalene, and daily business association while with Mobil and after retirement. He had the pleasure of working with a truly great assortment of people at Mobil, other oilfield related companies, and with the Texas Surveyors Association and the Texas Surveyors Foundation.

Robert was predeceased by his older brother, John William Reagan in 2006, and his parents. His older sister, Ellen Peterson, passed away in 2013.

Robert leaves behind his wife of 69 years, Dalene Comparette Reagan; his daughter, Deree Ann Reagan; his grandsons, Ty Robert Griffith, Alexander Reagan McGlocklin and wife, Araceli; great-grandchildren, Alexander and Alessandra McGlocklin; and his beloved friends, John and Brenda Fleckenstein.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hill Country Chapter U.T. Ex Students Scholarship Fund; Schreiner University Student Scholarship; or to the Kerrville Humane Society.

