Brandon Kan

On Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, Brandon Kan, beloved son and brother, passed away at the age of 12.

A viewing will be held on the evening of Friday, Dec. 6 from 3 to 8 p.m. at Grimes Funeral Chapels, with a funeral service to follow on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 at 11 a.m., also at Grimes Funeral Chapels.

Brandon was born on Jan. 29, 2007 in Kerrville, Texas to Harp Tee Kan and Sengly Suy-Kan, owners of the Donut Palace.

Almost 13 years old, Brandon lived a short, yet full life. He traveled often with his family, ran hard and excelled at soccer and, just this past fall, fell in love with football. His parents, little sister Britney and great aunt Ham faithfully attended every game.

Brandon and Britney have always been attached at the hip—they did everything together and spent many summers and holidays with cousins and extended family. Brandon, Britney and cousin Kimberly were the ultimate trio.

Brandon embodied the spirit of adventure and was always willing to try something for the first time. We will miss him forever.

He is survived by his parents Harp Kan and Sengly Suy-Kan, younger sister Britney Kan, great aunt Ham and a large extended family, including grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made to start the Brandon Kan Memorial Scholarship, which will benefit a Kerrville ISD student. For more information, please visit www.gofundme.com/BrandonKan.

The family would especially like to thank the Kerrville community for their love and support, including neighbors, friends and Kerr County ISD administrators and Hal Peterson Middle School staff.

Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville