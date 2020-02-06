Carolyn Sue McKee

Carolyn Sue McKee, 62, of Kerrville, passed away on Feb. 4, 2020 in New Braunfels, Texas.

Visitation will be Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020 from 5-7 p.m. at Grimes Funeral Chapels. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020 at Garden of Memories Cemetery, with Frankie Enloe officiating.

She was born in San Angelo, Texas to Walter and Dora Robison on Nov. 29, 1957. Carolyn met Steve McKee, the love of her life, and they were wed on July 2, 1983 in San Angelo.

She worked for the Ingram Elementary School for 14 years as a teaching aide. She loved working with all her kiddos. Carolyn volunteered with several organizations over the years such as Boy Scouts of America Troop 111, Hunt and Kerr County 4-H, and Ingram FFA. She was recognized on numerous occasions for her service to these organizations.

Carolyn is preceded in death by her late husband, Steve McKee.

Carolyn is survived by her son, Sam Wesley McKee II. There are no words that can be said that will express how much love was given to Carolyn by the following friends and family: Amy and David, Terry and Gloria, Vicki and Alan, Kathy and Larry, Carolyn and Clif, Wes and April, Wayne, Rita, Connie, Mattie May, Mary Dale, Mimi, and Becky.

Sam Wesley sincerely thanks Dr. Kelly Pelton for Carolyn's care, Hope Hospice for being with my mother during her last days, and Colonial Manor for helping take care of her when others could not.

