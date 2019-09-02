Louis Martin Schwartz

Louis Martin Schwartz of Kerrville passed away on Aug. 29, 2019 at Sid Peterson Hospital in Kerrville.

Memorial Service will be held at 10 a.m., Sept. 4 in the Chapel at Grimes Funeral Home of Kerrville. Rev. Brett W. Coe of First Christian Church of Kerrville officiating.

He was born in Uvalde, Texas to Leon and Agnes Schwartz on December 9, 1926. He married Joy Fulenwider March 26, 1953 in Uvalde, Texas.

He went to school at Uvalde and attended Virginia Military Institute, prior to enlisting and serving in the Navy until the end of World War II. After the War he was in the Naval Reserve for 8 years. He attended the University of Texas after the war majoring in Business Administration.

After UT he returned to Uvalde and worked at L. Schwartz Company until it closed in 1960. He then worked for Barrett Industries in San Antonio until his retirement, serving as Credit Manager for over 20 years.

He was an active member of the National Association of Credit Managers, served as their president at one time and was awarded National Credit Manager of the Year. After retiring he spent time volunteering at the Christian Assistance Ministries in Kerrville.

He is preceded in death by his parents Lee and Agnes Schwartz, sisters Mary and Katherine and his wife Joy.

He is survived by his son Louis and wife Karen, grandson Joshua & wife Morgan, grandson Jacob and granddaughter Saige.

Memorials may be given to the organization or charity of the individual’s choice.

The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Hilltop Village of Kerrville and their staff and to First Christian Church.

