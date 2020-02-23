Dr. John Robert Nunn

Dr. John Robert Nunn was born on Nov. 9, 1925 in San Antonio, Texas.

Services will be held at 10 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020 in the Schreiner Chapel at First Presbyterian Church of Kerrville, officiated by Rev. David Evans. A reception will follow at Ryan Hall. Committal services will follow at 1:30 p.m. at Bandera Cemetery in Bandera, Texas.

He graduated high school from Texas Military Institute in San Antonio. Graduated from Texas A&M School of Veterinary Medicine in 1946, ranked second in his class.

He then joined the United States Army for two years stationed in San Francisco. He has been a resident of Kerrville, Texas since 1948. He established Kerrville Veterinary Clinic in 1948 and retired in 1982.

John Nunn was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Kerrville, a life member of the National Rifle Association, belonged to the Texas State Rifle Association, American Veterinarian Medical Association, Sons of the American Revolution, and was a veteran of World War II.

John Nunn was preceded in death by father John Allison Nunn and mother Lena Stone Nunn of San Antonio. He is survived by his sister Mary Ann Nunn Domingos of Macon, Georgia, wife Cora Belle Nunn of Kerrville, son J.M Nunn of Fredericksburg, Texas, daughter-in-law Stacy Nunn of Fredericksburg, Texas, and grandchildren Georgia Nunn, and Jake Nunn of Fredericksburg, Texas.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to Christian Assistance Ministries, the Dietert Center, or a charity of choice.Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville