Lady Antlers remain perfect in loop play

SAN ANTONIO – Tivy stretched its District 26-5A volleyball record to unbeaten by taking out Wagner’s Thunderbirds in four sets on Tuesday 25-13, 22-25, 25-19, 25-19 in road game action.

The Lady Antlers (22-8, 5-0) received another almost routine triple-double from Ally Scheidle with 13 kills, 14 assists and 18 digs.

Keirson Jalowy and Paige Melcher managed double-doubles as Jalowy had 11 kills and 15 digs, while Melcher posted 10 kills and 10 digs.

Neva Henderson led in team assists with 25 and Savana Trahan was the digs leader with 26 on the night.

Tivy came up with 15 service aces, getting five each from Scheidle and Jalowy, three from Trahan and two from Melcher.

Shayla Slaughter turned in a block for the Lady Antlers.

Tivy will host San Antonio Veterans Memorial; on Friday, Sep. 20 at 6:15 p.m.

Subvarsity

Tivy junior varsity and freshmen split games in their matches with San Antonio Wagner, with JV falling 2-1 and freshmen earning a 20-1 win.

JV

Tivy's JV volleyball team won its first set against Wagner, but wound up dropping consecutive sets after that in going down to 25-20, 23-25, 7-15.

Emma Miller and Allie Finch had three kills apiece, and Hannah Cox had three digs.

The Freshman team won its match in three sets 25-22, 16-25, 15-11.

Freshmen

Ariana Munerlyn was good for 14 digs. Quency Guerriero served three aces, had five kills, and got four4 digs. Madison McDaniel came up with two aces, and five digs. Hazel Wellborn was inside the service lines with three aces, and dished out 11 assists. Dalis Rodriguez made kills, and had 10 digs