Donna Sue Thompson Major

Donna Sue Thompson Major of Kerrville, Texas passed away Aug. 21, 2019 at the age of 83.

A memorial service will be held at the Hotel Matador in Matador, Texas on Sept. 14, 2019 at 4 p.m.

She was born in Gilpin, Texas on March 5, 1936 to Earnest and Vera Thomas. She graduated from Jayton High School and married Kenneth Thompson in 1953 in Spur, Texas. She was a member of the Baptist Church. Donna, known to most as “Meme," had many careers throughout her life including ranching, farming and home remodeling but ultimately, she excelled at being a mother and grandmother.

Donna was preceded in death by her mother and father; Kenneth Thompson; sister, Zana Lewis; nephew, Garland Hill Sr.; grand-nephew, Rye Michael Hill; and grand-niece, Malerie Elizabeth Carman.

She is survived by her son, Roy Thompson of Kerrville, Texas; grandchildren, Corbin Thompson of Kerrville, Madeline (Hunter) Romer of Bedford, Texas and Lauren Thompson of Flower Mound, Texas; great-grandson, Jonathon Romer; brother, Harold Thomas; sisters, Linda Boudreaux and Winnie Gardinier; brother-in-law, Jim Lewis; and many nieces and nephews.

Honorary pallbearers are Sharlene Smith Brittan, Chris Gwinn, Tim Shannon, Robert Parker, Keith Loeffler and Roy Hobbs.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Peterson Hospice of Kerrville, Texas in memory of Donna Major, 250 Cully Drive, Kerrville, Texas 78028 or to Motley County ISD C/O William Cochran, P.O. Box 310, Matador, Texas 79244. Donna always said Roy’s high school days and her involvement with the kids at Motley County school was the most joyful time of her life.

