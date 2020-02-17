Josefa Hernandez

Josefa Hernandez, entered eternal rest on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at the blessed age of 99.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020 at Grimes Funeral Chapels. Interment will follow at Center Point Cemetery.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Juan Hernandez; son, Joe Hernandez; and granddaughter, Debra M. Zapata.

She is survived by daughters, Florence Lara, Grace Morquecho, and Petra Valderaz (Valentin); sons, Juan Hernandez Jr. (Josie) and Fernando Hernandez (Silvia); grandchildren, Sylvia, Jimmy, Jerry, Mark, Eddie, Annette, Rachel, Michelle, Lares, Jonathon, Jagger, and Shane; and numerous great-grandchildren.

Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville