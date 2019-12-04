Margaret Seibert

Margaret Seibert of Houston, passed away on Dec. 1, 2019 in the hospital in Kerrville.

She is preceded in death by her husband George Clement Seibert Jr., son Karl Seibert and grandson Jacob Krebs.

She is survived by her sons George Seibert III and Paul Seibert and daughter Mary Krebs.

Visitation will be held Tuesday Dec. 10, 2019 at Klein Funeral Chapel, Champions Forest, Klein, Texas from 5-8 p.m. with a Rosary to the Blessed Mother at 7 p.m.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday Dec. 11, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Prince of Peace Catholic Community 19222 Tomball Parkway, Tomball, Texas with a reception to follow and interment at the Houston National VA Cemetery, where she will be buried with her husband.

Memorials may be made to the Salvation Army or the Lions Club in your area.

The family of Margaret Seibert wishes to extend their thanks to her doctors and care team at Peterson Regional Hospital, and extreme appreciation to the special people at Brookdale Skilled Nursing Facility, who took care of her and showed her love and kindness.

Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville and Klein Funeral Chapel, Klein, Texas.