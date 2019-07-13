Ella Mae Lawson Moore

Ella Mae Lawson Moore, 100 years old, passed away Friday morning, July 12, 2019.

Visitation will be hosted from 5-7 p.m., Friday, July 19, 2019 at Grimes Funeral Chapels, 728 Jefferson St., Kerrville, Texas 78028, (830) 257-4544. Interment will be at 1 p.m., Saturday, July 20, 2019 in the Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park, 2951 Texas Hwy 46, New Braunfels, Texas 78130, (830) 609-4908.

Ella Mae was born in San Gabriel, Texas, to Mamie Voyles and Roland Lawson, Sr. Though the majority of her years were spent living in Corpus Christi where she and husband Morris raised their two daughters, Betty and Barbara, she also lived in Seguin and Kingwood.

When in September 2011, her younger daughter, Barbara and husband, Jeff, moved to Kerrville, Ella Mae relocated with them to Kerrville to live in Brookdale Guadalupe River Plaza. Her older daughter, Betty, lives in the Houston area of Missouri City.

Ella Mae was preceded in death by husband, Ardath Moore of Kingwood; husband, Johnny Emshoff of Seguin; husband and devoted father of her two daughters, Morris Hollowell of Corpus Christi; and brothers, Malcolm Lawson of Seguin, Roland Lawson, Jr. of Taylor and wife, Doris.

She leaves behind a loving family of her two daughters, Barbara and husband, Jeff Anderson of Kerrville and Betty Lee, widow of Robert Tunney Lee, of Missouri City; grandsons, Jeffrey (Nikki) Anderson (Atlee, Beckett, Avalon & Everly) of Ft. Worth, Bobby (Jenna) Anderson (Augustella & Eden) of Aledo and Michael Anderson of Dallas; sister-in-law, Alice Lawson of Seguin; nieces, Sharon Lawson Betak and Donna Lawson Valdez of Taylor; first cousins, Kenneth W. Lawson of Kingwood, Mary Lawson Harris of Austin and Billye Lawson Rain of Belton; extended family; devoted friend, George Peek; and numerous others.

Heartfelt thanks to the loving staff at Brookdale Guadalupe River Plaza Independent Living and Skilled Nursing; the nurses of Peterson Hospice Care and her exceptional care-givers and dear friends from Helping Hands of the Heart. Her family wishes to thank the many friends and family who bestowed kindness, love and support to our mother.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests remembrances in memory of Ella Mae Moore be sent to: SERV Ministries, P.O. Box 291923, Kerrville, Texas 78029 for the benefit of Read2Win and/or THE COMING KING SCULPTURE PRAYER GARDEN, P.O. Box 290555, Kerrville, Texas 78029.

Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville