Larry M. Billeiter

Posted: Wednesday, November 20, 2019 11:39 am

Larry M. Billeiter, Sr., 70, of Kerrville went to join his Lord and Savior on Nov. 15, 2019. 

A private memorial will be held by the family.

He was born and raised in Kerrville, where he worked for his father and eventually became owner of Billeiter Construction.

Mr. Billeiter was preceded in death by his father, David J. Billeiter, Sr.; mother, Betty J. Billeiter; grandparents, Alvin and Ozelia DeMasters; and nephew, Todd Billeiter.

He is survived by his wife, B.J.; son, Larry, Jr. (Samantha); brother, David, Jr. (Nancy); grandchildren, Loren and Connor; nephews, Kevin (Janell) and Brent (Sharon); two great nephews, Brock and Riley; and two great nieces, Kimberlyn and Kenzie.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent to New Hope Fellowship, 405 Main St., Ingram, TX  78025.

Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville

