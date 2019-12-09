Thomas H. Browne

Thomas H. Browne, born July 13, 1933, passed from this life on Dec. 7, 2019.

Services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019 at First United Methodist Church, officiated by Rev. Donna Magee and Rev. David Payne.

He was born in Beaumont, Texas, to Theron Humphries Browne and Ludie Stover Browne.

Tom graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School, in San Antonio, served in the U.S. Navy from 1955 to 1957, and graduated from the University of Texas at Austin in 1959, with a B.S. degree in Physical Education. He enjoyed competing in track and swimming meets throughout his high school and college careers. He served as vice president of the Student YMCA and was a proud member of the Wesley Foundation.

He began his career as a YMCA Director in Port Arthur, Texas, and founded the YMCA in Nederland, Texas. Later he served as Employee Relations Manager for 21 years with American Valve and Hydrant Manufacturing Company in Beaumont, Texas.

In 1985, he married Pat Golightly in Beaumont, and were happily married for 34 years. They enjoyed traveling and visiting with their five children and eight grandchildren. In 1994, they moved to Kerrville, TX, to fulfill their desire to move to the beautiful Texas Hill Country and returning to where he worked at YMCA Camp in Hunt in earlier years.

Tom was an active member of First United Methodist Church, Kerrville, where he served on church committees and as a Stephen Minister. He enjoyed hospital visitation and Bible Study. Tom always relied on his faith and regularly took the time to find inspiration through daily scripture and faithfully reading his Upper Room devotionals.

Hobbies include golf, fishing, reading, following his favorite sports teams, working crossword puzzles and watching Jeopardy.

Thomas was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers Robert Browne and Murray Browne. He is survived by his wife Pat, brother Ralph Browne, Kerrville; son Hardy (Shelley) Browne, Roanoke, Texas; Robyn Olin, Trophy Club, Texas; Catherine Olin (Bryan) Bloom, Escondido, Calif.; Matthew (Amanda) Golightly, Cabot, Ariz.; and Jeff (Amy) Golightly, Jackson, Wyo.; eight grandchildren, Trevor Bloom, Tyler Bloom, Tristan (Louisa) Browne, Brooke (Brice) Burns, Steven Golightly, Ryan Golightly, Emily Wright, and Ethan Wright.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the First United Methodist Church.

Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville