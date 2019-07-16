William Fred Klein

William Fred Klein, 91, rode off into the sunset to be received by his Lord and Savior, in the evening of July 12, 2019. He passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his family, whom he loved so dearly.

Services will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 3 pm in the Divide Chapel on Highway 41. Graveside services to follow on his ranch.

He was born in Kerrville, Texas to Barney Isadore Klein and Zelpha Catherine Green Klein on Oct. 3, 1927. He married Betty Sue Taylor on Oct. 1, 1949, in her parents' home on Hugo Street in Kerrville. They had four children together; Betty Marie, Zelpha, Fred and Orien .

He attended the Dee Hughs School until completion of the Divide School House. He graduated from Tivy High School. He worked at Mooney Aircraft as a welder for over 25 years. He was actively involved in the Divide School Board, Divide Volunteer Fire Dept. and Cowboy Camp Meeting and served as president of all of these. He was a lifelong rancher and a cowboy since birth. He raised cattle and trained horses, many of whom won races and prizes.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Dr. Barney I. Klein Jr.; by his first wife, Betty Sue; and his children, Betty Marie, Orien Lee and Fred Barney.

He is survived by his second wife, Geaneta Klein; daughter, Zelpha Dreiss and husband Stan Dreiss; his sister, Catherine Klein Keblinger; as well as step-children, Everett Ramsey, Janet Saxton and Rick Meredith. His grandchildren include Ronald Long and wife Kimberly, Bill Long and wife Kimberly, John Long and wife Adrianna, Barbie Klein Thomas and husband Bruce, Erick Klein and wife Elizabeth, Bucky Klein and wife Lisa, Sally Klein Susinno and husband Jim, Gregory Dreiss and wife Jennifer, Mellissa Vadnais and husband Kevin and James Dreiss and wife Missie, along with numerous great-grandchildren whom he adored and they adored him.

Flowers can be delivered to Grimes Funeral Chapels and memorials may be given to Cowboy Camp Meeting or the Divide Volunteer Fire Department.

