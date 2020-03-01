Glenda N. Swim

Glenda N. Swim, 73 years of age, passed away unexpectedly on Feb. 28, 2020 at TexSan Hospital surrounded by her family.

Viewing will be held at Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville on March 3, 2020 from 5-7 p.m. Graveside services will be held on Wednesday March 4, 2020 at 2 PM at Garden of Memories Cemetery, officiated by Frankie Enloe under the care of Grimes Funeral Chapels.

She was born in Idabel, Oklahoma to Autry and Ressie Wilson on Aug. 21, 1946. Glenda was married to Connie G. Swim on Sept. 12, 1962 in New Boston, Texas.

Glenda attended school in De Queen, Arkansas until Connie was honorably discharged in 1965 and they moved to Kerrville, where she worked for many years with Douville, Goldman & Associates until she retired in October of 2019.

Glenda was a very loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Her family was her life.

Glenda was preceded in death by her parents, her loving husband Connie, her brother Adie Wilson, sisters Doris Wilson Smith and Pauline Wilson Harrison.

She is survived by her twin sisters Linda Wilson Culp, Marie Wilson Hendrix, Ruth Wilson, her loving children Murray Allen Swim, and daughter Mary Christine Rodriguez and husband George, her niece Jackie Alves and husband Dave, her brother-in-law Donnie Swim and nephew Chuck. She is also survived by her grandchildren Matthew Swim, Cecily George, Emily Swim, Bryan Ishmael and wife Caitlin, and CJ Cain and wife Dianna. In addition, she is survived by her great grandchildren Darius, Michael, Alix, Kieran, Charles, Scarlett, and Christopher Ishmael, and numerous other nieces and nephews.

The family wishes to express our sincere thanks to the nurses and doctors at Family Practice Associates, Air Life personnel, and the staff at TexSan Hospital in San Antonio for their heroic efforts.

Memorials may be given to a charity of one’s choice.

