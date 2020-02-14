Ioma Canniff

Ioma Canniff, a long time resident of Kerrville, died Thursday, Feb. 7, 2020.

She was born Ioma Grace Graham in Electra, Texas on Nov. 28, 1939 to Brink Alexander Graham and Elois Rose Hamilton.

Ioma worked as a hair designer. She received her degree in all branches of cosmetology at Glen and Lotties School of Beauty in 1972 and continued her education mastering in Sun Glitz and Color Analyst.

Ioma also helped manage various restaurants throughout Texas.

Ioma loved studying law, art, wood working, building, working with plants, socializing, her church family and her dog Rocky. But most of all she loved her kids, grandkids and great-grandkids. Ioma had a heart of gold, beautiful blue eyes and a smile that would light up the room.

She is survived by her husband, Dale Canniff; her siblings, Elmer Graham, Wanda Davis, Jake Graham, Peller Graham, and Phillip Graham; her kids, Steve Lott, Linda Stewart, husband Jim, Danny Lott, and Rhonda Adams, husband Scott; step-kids, Michaela Sterling, husband Chris, Connie Broussard, and Rodney Canniff, wife Stephanie; grandkids, Stephanie, Shawn, Stacey, Jeff, Jon, Sarah, Kyle, Christopher, Cody, Kristen, Colby, and Kelsey; ten great-grandkids; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her dad, Brink Alexander Graham; mom, Elois Rose Hamilton Graham; brothers, Buddy Graham and Bob Graham; and sister, Dorthy Beckham.

Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 22 at Southern Oaks Baptist Church officiated by Rev. Joe Taylor. A fellowship will follow at noon.

Mother always wanted everyone to wear lively colors.

Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville