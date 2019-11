John C. Burney

John C. Burney passed away on Nov. 8, 2019. He was born on May 12, 1922.

No services at his request.

John and his wife moved to Kerrville in 1990. John retired in 1980 from the United States Department of Commerce.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Grace. He is survived by his sweet dog, “Happy,” and numerous friends. “Happy” is with a loving family.

Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville