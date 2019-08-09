Ronald Dee Sullivan

Ronald Dee Sullivan, age 80 of Kerrville, passed away Friday, Aug. 9, 2019 in Kerrville.

He was born Feb. 6, 1939 in Norman, OK. On March 7, 2000, he married Connie Lester.

Ron graduated from the University of Oklahoma, Norman, Okla. and received his Master of Arts Degree from California State University, Sacramento, Calif.

He was a retired professor of visual arts at Del Mar College in Corpus Christi.

Ron received many honors, achievements and awards including Who’s Who in American Art, Outstanding Educator of America, and the Master Teachers Seminar for Writers Award, Freeport, MA. He served on the Executive Board of Directors for the Texas Association of Schools of Art and was a featured artist/speaker at the International Sculpture Conference and the College Sculpture Symposium in Dallas.

He was preceded in death by his father, John Milton Sullivan and mother, Marguerite Harp Sullivan.

Survivors include wife, Connie L. Sullivan; son, Dr. John Sullivan (Susie) of Corpus Christi; grandson, Ronald D. Sullivan II of Schertz; sisters, Constance Clifton of Fair Oaks, CA and Joyce Hughes (Rob) of Salinas, CA.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019 at Kerrville Church of Christ, officiated by Jimmy Sportsman. Burial will follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Jason and Dalton Counts, Albert Kessler, Jerry Pierce, Art Lenard and John Rich.

The family wishes to extend their sincere thanks to Sid Peterson Hospice and Brookdale Skilled Care.

