Marie Priour Hurt

Marie Priour Hurt of Kerrville, Texas passed away on Dec. 10, 2019 in her home in Kerrville at the age of 92.

Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 16 at Grimes Funeral Chapels. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 17 at Grimes Funeral Chapels, with John Wheat of Trinity Baptist Church officiating. Burial will be private.

She was born in Hunt, Texas to Henry and Winona Priour on Jan. 5, 1927. She attended Tivy High School in Kerrville, Texas and went on to college at Texas Women’s College in Denton, Texas.

Marie worked as a Public Information Officer for the Dietert Center for over 30 years. Upon her retirement from the Dietert Senior Center, she was recognized by The House of Representatives of the 80th Legislature for outstanding service as well as a positive and lasting impact on Kerrville’s senior citizens. In 2007, Marie Hurt also received the Life’s Treasure Award by the Kerrville Daily Times and Dietert Center.

Marie Priour Hurt, better known as Grandmother by her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, was always ready to help in any way she could. Even after retirement she still volunteered whenever possible. She was the most stubborn but most caring person you’d ever meet.

Marie is preceded in death by her father, Henry Priour and her mother, Winona Moore Priour.

She is survived by her two children, Lewis Carr Hurt III and wife Lori Hurt and Robert Henry Hurt; grandchildren, Bradley Hurt, Thomas Hurt, Scott Hurt, Katie Cox, Mark Hurt, Solomon Hurt, Adam Hurt, David Hurt, Elizabeth Hurt, Micah Hurt, Matthew Hurt, Mary Stephens, Stephen Hurt, Rebekah Hurt, Abraham Hurt, Benjamin Hurt; 20 great-grandchildren and Katherine Hurt.

Pallbearers at funeral will be Bradley Hurt, Thomas Hurt, Scott Hurt, Stephen Hurt, Abraham Hurt and Benjamin Hurt. Pallbearers at burial will be Mark Hurt, Solomon Hurt, Adam Hurt, David Hurt, Micah Hurt and Matthew Hurt.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be given in her memory to USDA World Development.

The family of Marie Hurt wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Peterson Hospice, Trinity Baptist Church, Nga Nibblett and Herman Keller.

