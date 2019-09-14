Henrietta C. Fadai

Henrietta C. Fadai, 67, of Kerrville, passed away on Sept. 10, 2019.

Rosary will be at 6 pm on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019 at Grimes Funeral Chapels.Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019 at Notre Dame Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery. A reception will follow after burial.

She was born in Cuero, Texas to parents, Estevan T. Chacon and Serapia C. Moreno on Sept. 1, 1952. She married John Henry Fadai on March 3, 1978 in Kerrville.

Unfortunately, Henrietta was not able to further her education because she always supported her family. She worked as a private chef for many years and was known far and wide for her outstanding cooking and baking skills, especially her pound cake. She was known as “everyone’s grandma”. She was a member of the Notre Dame Catholic Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Estevan T. Chacon and Serapia C. Moreno; sisters, Irma Chacon, Guadalupe Carrington, Patsy Palomo, and Sylvia Leyva; brothers, Robert Chacon, Joe Henry Chacon, and Estevan T. Chacon Jr.; and son, Michael Andrew Fadai.

Henrietta is survived by her husband, John Henry Fadai; daughters, Nasrin Houston and Elizabeth Fadai; siblings, Jon P. Moreno, Olivia Vela and Leticia Ojeda Chacon; grandchildren, Selena Rodriguez, Alyssa Fadai, Matthew Mercer, Anthony Rodriguez, Mason Houston, and Caspian Fadai Garces.

The family of Henrietta Fadai wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Dr. Rebecca Barrington, Dr. Valerian Chyle Jr., Dr. Brian Given, the staff of Peterson Regional Medical Center, Peterson Hospice, Grimes Funeral Chapels, Notre Dame Catholic Church, The Rose Shop, and the Bennack family.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

