Morgan Bryan Finley Jr

Morgan Bryan Finley Jr., age 88, of Kerrville, completed his earthly journey on Jan. 22, 2020, in San Antonio.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Feb. 1, 2020 at Mont Meta Memorial Park in San Benito, Texas. A memorial service will follow at a later date in Kerrville.

Bryan was born on May 24, 1931, in Harlingen, Texas. He was the son of the late Morgan and Myrtle Finley and had no siblings. He grew up in San Benito, Texas, with many cousins as his closest companions.

He graduated from San Benito High School in 1948 as president of his class. His college path led him to the University of Missouri, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Journalism degree in 1952. While working at the Brownsville Herald newspaper, he met Ada Betty Dunn, the love of his life. They married on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14, 1954 and would have celebrated their 66th wedding anniversary this year.

Ada Betty’s father encouraged Bryan to become an entrepreneur, so in 1954 he started an insurance business. In 1971, Bryan moved his family with four children from San Benito to Kerrville. Mr. Finley’s business is still operating as Finley Financial Services in Kerrville, with his son Curtis and grandson, Taylor. There were several years when he achieved the honor of the Million Dollar Roundtable award for business success. Bryan also had other business interests, including real estate development.

People who met him found out quickly about his strong faith. Bryan loved sharing the gospel of Jesus Christ and felt responsible to make sure folks he met heard about God’s love and the way to eternal life. He was a member of the Baptist Church and held many leadership positions there, starting as a Sunday School teacher in 1952 and continued until recent years. Bryan was ordained as a deacon at First Baptist Church in San Benito, later serving as Chairman of Deacons at First Baptist Church in Kerrville. He was a past director of the Medina River Association of Baptist Men, former chairman of the board for the Valley Baptist Academy and former trustee of Hardin-Simmons University. In more recent years, he was active with the Texas Baptist Men Disaster Relief Team, bringing relief efforts to areas hard hit by natural disasters. Bryan always had a heart for missionary work and that led him to participate in many outreach trips, including home & church repairs in Africa and even learning to speak Portuguese for a mission trip to Brazil! Being a fluent Spanish speaker since childhood, he could easily connect with folks in Mexico, Central and South America. Bryan was an active member of Gideons International. Through Gideons outreach, he has placed countless numbers of Bibles in hotels, hospitals and in the hands of students.

Mr. Finley lived his life with a desire to contribute to his community. His civic focus included leadership in Kiwanis, the American Cancer Society and the Boy Scouts of America. He was named Kerr County’s Outstanding Citizen in 1979 for the promotion and passage of a school bond for Kerrville ISD improvements and a new campus. Bryan was president of the Texas State Arts & Crafts Fair and served on their Board of Directors for 15 years.

One of Bryan’s favorite hobbies was travel. He and Ada Betty shared a life full of travel adventures, including camping forays into the Northwest USA, trips to Europe, Israel, the United Kingdom, and some very memorable cruises.

Travel was a beloved hobby, but his favorite pastime was hunting. Pretty much anytime, anywhere, drop-of-a-hat kind of thing! He was an avid outdoorsman, archer & marksman. He loved good bird dogs, a frosty morning and a hot cup of camp coffee. His first question after a shoulder replacement a few years ago was, “Doc, how soon can I shoot?” Bryan’s favorite place to hunt was South Africa. His frequent trips there would span 50 years, involve his sons and grandsons, and create lifelong friendships. The week he passed, he told his family that he was looking forward to making one more trip to Africa. May there be an African savanna in Heaven!

Mr. Finley is preceded in death by his parents and infant twin granddaughters, Emily & Elizabeth.

He is lovingly remembered by his wife, Ada Betty, Kerrville; son Ken (Bonnie) of Pipe Creek, Texas, daughter Karen (Michael Parkman) of Houston, Texas, daughter Lisa (Jim Morrow) of McAllen, Texas, son Curtis of Kerrville; six grandchildren: Morgan, Jeffrey, Caitlin, Taylor, Lauren (Kyle Gottardy) and Megan; one great-granddaughter Aubrey, niece Debbie (Jeremy Reiley, son Hunter) and numerous other extended family members.

Those who so desire may make memorial donations in memory of Bryan to Gideons International, P.O. Box 97251, Washington, DC 20090-7251 or online at gideons.org; or to Texas Baptist Men at 5351 Catron, Dallas TX 75227 or online at tbmtx.org.

Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville