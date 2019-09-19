Michael Hulett

Michael Hulett of Kerrville, passed away at his home on Sept. 16, 2019 in Kerr County.

He was born in San Antonio to Jarvis Hulett and Faye Ersch Hulett. He married Deborah Bouska on July 15, 1996 in Fredericksburg for 20 years until her passing.

Mike graduated from Tivy High School and served in the Navy aboard the USS Constellation, where he traveled the world. His passions were carpentry and fishing. He owned his own construction business before working overseas for KBR for 16 years. He worked as a contractor for the military in Iraq during wartime, where he received many commendations for his service, followed by Saudi Arabia and Bahrain.

Mike is preceded in death by his wife Deborah Hulett, his father Jarvis, and his grandparents.

Mike is survived by his daughter Andrea Jackson and her partner Randy Wolsten, his sisters Janice Taylor and Karen Sullivan, his niece and nephews: Deanna, Chad, and Shawn Sullivan and Jeremy Taylor and their families, as well as a long list of loving friends both local and abroad.

Mike is remembered fondly for his humility, his self-deprecating sense of humor, and his gentle soul. He was a loving husband, father and warm person who was well liked by everyone who had the good fortune to meet him.

Michael's family will hold a private memorial at home. They wish to extend their sincere thanks to the doctors and nurses at SAMMC, all the staff at Peterson Hospice and everyone for their prayers and concerns.

