Robert Lee "Bob" Cardin

Robert Lee "Bob" Cardin, 82, of Kerrville, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019 at his home with his family at his bedside.

Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019 at the First Presbyterian Church in Kerrville.

He was born in a house in Marquette, Iowa to parents Miles and Harriett Cardin on June 21, 1937. He married the love of his life, Judith Anne Risdon on June 21, 1958 in Independence, Iowa.

Bob went to school at MarMac in McGregor, Iowa. He started working at the age of 14 on his uncle's farm, at age 16 at Strand Theater running the movie projector to earn money for basketball shoes. He also worked at Hipps Auto Garage in Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin until he graduated from Mar Mac High school in 1955.

After high school, Bob was recruited by the University of Dubuque to play basketball. Instead he chose to attend Cedar Rapids Barber College. After 6 months of training, he did an 18 month internship at Nick's Barber Shop in Oelwein, Iowa before taking his final state board exam. He worked at Nick's until December of 1958 where he and his wife purchased Obrien's Barber Shop in Oelwein and continued as Cardin's Beauty and Barber Shop for 25 years.

In 1983, Bob and his wife purchased Conlee's College of Cosmetology and moved to Kerrville, Texas. In addition to his barber license, he became a Barber Instructor, and also went through the cosmetology training to get a Cosmetology Instructor license. Bob was asked to substitute for two weeks as the barber at the VA Hospital in Kerrville and this turned into full time for 26 years and he retired in 2016. He loved serving patients and the veterans and they loved him too.

Bob loved all sports, including basketball, golf, and hunting. He was a referee for girls and boys high school basketball for 24 years. As an official he achieved one of the highest rankings in the state of Iowa. His passion was playing golf and had two hole-in-ones during his lifetime.

Bob was very active in the community. He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Kerrville, held a dual membership in the Masonic Lodge in Kerrville and Oelwein, Iowa.

Bob is preceded in death by his parents, Miles and Harriett Cardin, and sister, Judy Wendling.

He is survived by his wife, Judy Cardin; son and daughter-in-law, Mike and Debbie Cardin of Otley, Iowa; daughter and son-in-law, Toni and Steve Rabroker of Carrollton, Texas; granddaughter, Sara Green; grandson, Nathan Cardin and wife Melissa; and great-granddaughter twins, Emmeline and Lola Cardin.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to C.A.M. Please check funeral home website for other organizations.

The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Peterson Hospice, especially Angela, and Drs. William Calley, Sr. and Jr.

