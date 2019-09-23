Marie Evangelina "Eva" Castillo Ramirez

Heaven gained a beautiful angel on Sept. 21, 2019.

Marie Evangelina "Eva" Castillo Ramirez was born to Alex and Elvira Castillo on Feb. 22, 1968. She grew up with two brothers, Erasmo and Eddie Rodriquez.

A Rosary will be held at 6 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019 at Grimes Funeral Chapels, officiated by Deacon Jimmy Bill.

Please join us in celebrating Eva's life at 9:30 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019 at Notre Dame Catholic Church, with Father Rafal Duda as celebrant. Interment will follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery.

She is survived by her husband Eddie Ramirez, and her two daughters Christine Cabrera, Casandra Vergara, her husband Alveniz, their three children Trevin, Jace, and Luca, and stepson Sean Ramirez and his daughter Alexis.

Eva attended Notre Dame Catholic School and was a 1986 Tivy High School graduate. She worked at James Avery Craftsman for many years until she became ill.

Eva was a remarkable woman. She was a dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother. She treasured her girls and grandbabies. They were her pride and joy. Eva had a vivacious personality. Her contagious laughter and smile could light up a room. She was a special woman who will be remembered for her good spirit, kindness, generosity, and friendship. Her family, friends, and faith kept her going.

Eva was a fighter until the end. She wanted to beat her battle with a rare disease she faced. She was known as a Myelofibrosis Princess Warrior. Throughout her battle she touched many lives all around the world with her bravery, courage, and words of encouragement. Her journey will continue to inspire others and bring more awareness in finding a cure.

