Roberta Ann "Robbie" Smith

Roberta Ann "Robbie" Smith, 79, of Kerrville, passed away peacefully in her home on Dec. 28, 2019.

Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday Jan. 3, 2020 at the Kerrville First United Methodist Church. Pastor Donna Magee will be officiating.

She was born in Ellsworth, Kansas to Marian and Robert Rychel on June 1, 1940. At a young age, her family moved to Tulsa, Oklahoma where she grew up and met her husband, Harold L. Smith. They married on Nov. 21, 1961. Robbie graduated from Oklahoma State University in 1962 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Home Economics.

Robbie was best known for her deep faith in the Lord and was a light to all around her. She was an example to her family and others by faithfully serving in many areas of the Church throughout her life. Robbie was also involved in other organizations that meant so much to her. She had a passion for sharing the wisdom that God gave her with others. After retiring from her teaching career, she continued to mentor children in the local community. She also enjoyed being involved in the Daughters of the American Revolution. Her family history, the history of our great country, and those who fought for it was something she was very proud of.

Her faith, strength, and love will be missed by many.

Robbie is preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Richard and Phillip (Phil) Rychel; her step-mother, Gay Finely Rychel; and numerous aunts and uncles.

Robbie is survived by her husband of 58 years, Harold; her children, Doug Smith, Sandy (Sam) Yurjevic; grandchildren, Samantha (Daniel) Graeff and Lauren (Michael) Hoehn; brother, Dwight (Cindi Roberts) Rychel; sister, Pat Fallin; sister-in-law, Sharon Avery; brother-in-law, Ray (Becky) Smith; and many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial gifts be given to the Kerrville United Methodist Church, Peterson Hospice, the American Cancer Society, or to the charity of your choice.

The family of Robbie Smith wishes to extend their sincere thanks to Peterson Hospice, Texas Oncology, and the MD Anderson Cancer Center.

Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville