Carol Beachy Johnson

Carol Beachy Johnson, 75, of Kerrville, died Sept. 21, 2019, at Brookdale Skilled Nursing Facility, with family by her side. She had suffered from Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease, an extremely rare and aggressive neurodegenerative disorder.

She was born June 11, 1944, to Irvin and Tillie (Wengerd) Beachy at the family farm near Salisbury, PA. Her parents, a sister, Rachel Beachy, and a son, Christopher Wilfong, preceded her in death.

Carol leaves behind a host of dear friends and family, including her son, Eric Wilfong and his wife, Dr. Elizabeth Ruiz Wilfong, along with their children, Mateo, Madeline, and Lucas, all of Kerrville; and six siblings, Phoebe Wiley of Springs, PA, David Beachy and wife Elaine of Manassas, VA, Jonathan Beachy and wife Ruth of Asunción, Paraguay, Timothy Beachy and wife Carol of Smithsburg, MD, Evangeline Ray of Ithaca, NY, and Laura Molter and husband Paul of Coraopolis, PA.

Carol spent many years as a registered nurse in Richmond, VA. After relocating to Kerrville upon retirement, she devoted herself to her grandchildren, volunteered at Peterson Hospital, and helped manage her condo association. Carol was a beloved member of Citywest Church, where in her last years God gave her a refreshed joy in the gospel of Jesus Christ.

A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m.., Saturday, Sept. 28, at Citywest Church, preceded by a private burial. In lieu of flowers, donations in Carol’s honor may be sent to Peterson Hospice, 250 Cully Dr., Kerrville, TX 78028, or Citywest Church, PO Box 294055, Kerrville, TX 78029.

Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.