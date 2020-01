David Richard Balchuck

David Richard Balchuck, 90, of Kerrville, passed away on Jan. 1, 2020 in Kerrville.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:45 a.m. Jan. 8, 2020 at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.

He was born in Oak Park, Illinois to Steve and Helen Balchuck on April 25, 1929.

He worked as a computer programmer for Civil Service for 20 years after retiring from the US Air Force.

David is preceded in death by his wife Hazel and daughter Karen Gibson.

David is survived by his daughter Nanette Carlucci and son Derek Balchuck; grandchildren Nicole Healy, Derek Balchuck, and Amber Klein; and great grandchildren Everett Klein and Barrett Klein.

Grimes Funeral Chapel of Kerrville