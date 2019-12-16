Oscar Brantley

Oscar Brantley, 89, of Kerrville, passed away on Dec. 9, 2019 in Kerrville.

He was born in Birmingham, AL to Samuel and Bessie Brantley on March 24, 1930. He married Joan Garrison on Oct. 15, 1955 in Medina, Texas.

He went to school at Westend High School in Birmingham, AL. He then served in the Air Force for eight years. Following the service, he got his Bachelor's degree at Texas State University then his Master's degree in Education Administration (also from Texas State). He started as a teacher then was a principal or superintendent in several different schools in Texas.

After retiring from education he was a real estate broker and business owner. He was involved in the Masonic Lodge and served at Trinity Baptist Church in Kerrville as a Sunday school teacher, deacon or greeter for 43 years.

Oscar is preceded in death by his parents and 4 siblings, all from Alabama.

Oscar is survived by Joan, his wife of 64 years, son David and daughter-in-law Nora Brantley, daughter Barbara and son-in-law Cody Carlson, sister Ruth Ward of Selma, AL, grandchildren Jennifer Brantley, JD Brantley (and wife Kara), Anna Carlson, Micah Carlson, Isaac Carlson, great-grandchildren Madison Brantley, PJ Brantley, Kaiden McCoy and Abigail Brantley and nephews and a niece from Alabama, Richard and Philip Ward and Brenda Faye Swann (and their families).

Oscar loved well and was loved by many. We are joyful knowing that he is with Jesus now, healthy and whole. His warmth, laugh and big hugs will be very, very missed!

A Celebration of Life will be held at Trinity Baptist Church on Saturday Dec. 21 at 2 p.m., with John Wheat officiating.

In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to Trinity Baptist Church.

The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the 3rd floor staff of Peterson Regional Medical Hospital, the pastoral care team of Trinity Baptist Church and the many friends and family who came to visit Oscar during his recent hospital stays.

"Let all that I am wait quietly before God,

for my hope is in him.

He alone is my rock and my salvation,

my fortress where I will not be shaken."

Psalm 62:5-6

Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville