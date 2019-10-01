Sanda Moore Warren

Sanda Moore Warren, of Ingram, Texas passed away on Sept. 28, 2019 in Kerrville.

There will be a private celebration of life for family and close friends at a later date.

She was born on Nov. 29, 1930 in Jackson, Mississippi to Raymond Alexander Moore and Thelma Whayne Moore.

Sanda went to The Hockaday School for girls in Dallas, Texas and later attended the University of Oklahoma. She married Reginald Edwin (Ed) Warren on Dec. 10, 1949 in Norman, Oklahoma, and shared her life with him until her passing.

Fueled by her love for inspiring young people, she could be frequently be found serving in local organizations and events, supporting local youth.

Sanda is survived by husband Ed Warren, daughter Stacey Warren Robinson, son Reginald Edwin Warren, III, along with many extended family members.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Dementia research or charity of your choice.

Special thanks to nurses and staff of River Hills Rehab, River Point Memory Care and New Century Hospice, for the care and compassion they have shared with our family over the past few months.

Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.