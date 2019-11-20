Barbara Anita Valley Alexander

Barbara Anita Valley Alexander, age 78 of Ingram, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in San Antonio.

Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m., Friday, Nov. 22, 2019 at Grimes Funeral Chapels in Kerrville.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019 at Grimes Funeral Chapels in Kerrville, with Rev. Frankie Enloe officiating. Burial will follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery.

She was born in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma to Walter Valley Sr. and Cora Welchel Valley on September 7, 1941. She married the love of her life, James Roger Alexander Sr., on September 17, 1963 in Ingram.

She attended school in San Antonio and Oklahoma City, and was a loving housewife, mother and grandmother for many years.

Anita was preceded in death by both parents; her oldest son, Martin David Alexander; her daughter, Robin Rene' Shackelford; and granddaughter, Bailey Rene Alexander.

Anita is survived by her spouse, Roger Alexander; her son, Walter James Alexander and wife Jan; brothers, Walter Valley Jr. and Chester Jones; grandchildren, Colby and Corey Shackelford, Cheyenne and Justin Alexander, Gene Martinez, Amy Perrusquia, Kimberly Rios, Shanda French, Shauna, James and Aaron Alexander; and great-grandchildren, Mario III, Mason and Maconnor Rios, and Xzavier and Elijah French.

Pallbearers will be Chad Molter, Colton Molter, Dillyn Molter, Parker Beem, A.D. Davis, and Trevor Davis.

