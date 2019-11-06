Rosie Ann Weinheimer

Rosie Ann Weinheimer passed peacefully into eternal life with her Lord on Nov. 4, 2019.

Private family services will be held.

Born Nov. 14, 1939 to Maeda and George Wahl of Fredericksburg, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Calvin Ray Weinheimer.

Rosie is survived by one daughter, Donna Kay Roberts and husband, Jim Roberts of Carrollton; one son, Bryan Clark Weinheimer and his wife Denise, of Kerrville; one grandson, Richter Reeh Weinheimer and his wife, Keshia; three granddaughters, Kristina Ashley Roberts, Sharon Lynne Conner and husband Andrew, and Whitney Charlene Weinheimer; and three great-granddaughters, Ellie Grace Weinheimer, Maci Rae Weinheimer, and Addison Olivia Conner.

Rosie’s smile and infectious laugh will be missed by all who knew her.

Memorials may be made to Dietert Center-Meals on Wheels and/or St. Vincent de Paul Society in Kerrville.

Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville