Carra "Cookie" Wendt Standard

On Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, the heavens began to shine a little brighter as Carra "Cookie" Wendt Standard was welcomed into Jesus's loving arms.

She began her amazing journey on Oct. 26, 1934 in Alice, Texas, where she was born to her parents (Gilbert and Julia "Lottie" Wendt). She was the youngest of three children and immediately developed a character of love and support for others which was sustained throughout her life and evident to everyone who knew her.

She was always ready to offer an encouraging word and loving smile. "Cookie" was an accomplished nurse by trade and impacted the lives of thousands as she lovingly cared for the elderly throughout their final years. She ultimately retired in the Hill Country of Texas with stops along the way in College Station, Houston, and Eagle Pass.

She is preceded in death by her parents (Gilbert and Julia Wendt), siblings (Nancy Meador and Maurice Wendt), former spouse (Frederick Standard) and great-granddaughter (Mavery Grace Storms).

She is survived by her "pride and joy" six children: Gary Standard and Laura Newgard (of Sparta, New Jersey); Elizabeth and Allen Storms (of Bandera, Texas); Dennis and Pam Standard (of San Angelo, Texas); Janice Standard (of Medina, Texas); Lora and Don Addy (of Eastland, Texas); and Marcie Gillaspy (of Llano, Texas).

Her grandkids (her favorites) whom she loved "A bushel and a peck and a hug around the neck": Kayla and Reece Perkins; Dustin and Randi Storms; Kaitlyn and Jake Scott; Cody and Abigail Gillaspy; Duncan Addy; Courtney Gillaspy; Sydney Addy; Allyson Standard; and Carra Gillaspy.

And her great-grandkids whom she spoiled with crocheted blankets and cookies: Noah Perkins; Lucas Scott; Mackenzie Storms; Riley Perkins; Maeson Storms; Theadora Perkins; Finley Perkins; Layne Gillaspy; Millie Storms; Maggie Storms; Hailey Gillaspy; and (coming soon) Baby Scott.

Our beloved "Mudder", Granny, and Gigi will be missed greatly. But we are comforted by the promise that we will see her again.

She passed peacefully with family by her side and with a smile on her face.

In lieu of flowers, please send a donation in Carra Standard's name to the Bandera County Volunteer Fire Department.

